It is committed to electrifying its 655-vehicle fleet by 2035 under Climate Group’s EV100 initiative.

Indian renewable energy company Suzlon has said that they will transition its entire fleet to electric vehicles by 2035 by joining the global EV100 initiative of Climate Group.

As a part of this initiative, Suzlon will electrify 655 vehicles across its operations, covering both owned and leased vehicles in the under 3.5T and 3.5–7.5T categories. With this, it looks to further reduce carbon emissions, lower fuel consumption, and strengthen India’s march towards Net Zero.

“Through our RE100 and EV100 commitments, we are ensuring that clean energy is complemented by clean mobility. By embedding accountability across our value chain with responsible sourcing and supplier partnerships, Suzlon is advancing towards Net Zero well ahead of our stated targets,” said JP Chalasani, CEO Suzlon Group.

Suzlon is the first Indian renewable energy company to join the EV100 initiative, further accentuating its role as a climate leader in the sector, the company statement said.

Brokerages are increasingly optimistic about Suzlon. Earlier this month, Motilal Oswal reiterated its "buy" rating for the stock, setting a price target of ₹80 per share. The firm highlighted Suzlon's strong position to capitalize on supportive policy environments, advantages in its localized supply chain and its superior execution compared to peers.

Last week, the clean energy company had announced its largest order win for FY26 – a 838 MW order from Tata Power Renewable Energy. This is also Suzlon's second-largest order to date, after NTPC Green Energy's 1,544 MW order.

What Is The Retail Mood?

Data on Stocktwits shows that retail sentiment has been ‘neutral’ for a week. It was ‘bullish’ a month ago.

Suzlon sentiment and message volume on Sep 24 as of 2:00 pm IST. | source: Stocktwits

Suzlon shares have declined 7% year-to-date (YTD).

