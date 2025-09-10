Pump.fun posted $2.06 million in revenue over the past 24 hours, ranking second among DeFi projects, according to DefiLlama data.

Pump.fun (PUMP) jumped more than 13% in early Wednesday trading after its debut on crypto exchange Binance, despite weakness in the broader cryptocurrency market.

Despite the uptick, Pump.fun’s price remains about 21% below its all-time high of $0.0068 reached two months ago. On Stocktwits, it was among the top trending cryptocurrency tickers at the time of writing. Retail sentiment on the platform around the token was in ‘neutral’ territory, accompanied by ‘high’ levels of chatter.

The new listing is expected to add liquidity to PUMP pairs and broaden access for U.S. investors. Pump.fun, a Solana (SOL) protocol, posted $2.06 million in revenue over the past 24 hours, ranking second among DeFi projects, according to DefiLlama data. The meme coin launchpad’s revenue was just behind Hyperliquid’s (HYPE) $2.68 million. Pump.fun also held the second spot over the past 30 days.

