PSQ Holdings (PSQH) shares jumped over 10% in premarket trading on Monday after the company said that it would buy key software assets from Tandym, a company that offers consumer brands a white-labeled payments and credit suite to enable a branded card experience embedded directly in checkout.

PSQ Holdings said that it plans to acquire specific intellectual property assets from Tandym through an asset purchase agreement, including Class A Common Stock valued at $5.75 million and up to $1 million in cash.

“This acquisition marks a major milestone in our mission to build a thriving fintech ecosystem,” said Michael Seifert, CEO of PublicSquare.

