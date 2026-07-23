The European Commission has approved Paramount Skydance’s acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, subject to major structural commitments to preserve competition in theatrical film distribution across Europe.

The European Union approved the mega-merger after determining that proposed remedies adequately resolve competition concerns.

Paramount must divest its stake in joint-venture distributor United International Pictures (UIP) in the European Economic Area within 13 months.

For 10 years, Paramount cannot enter co-distribution deals with Universal or share distributors with Universal or Disney in specific European territories.

European Union antitrust regulators cleared Paramount Skydance Corporation's (PSKY) proposed acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) on Tuesday, paving the way for one of the largest media consolidations in recent history, provided the combined entity fulfills strict competitive remedies.

The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, said its approval is contingent on full compliance with a package of commitments offered by Paramount to prevent market concentration in theatrical distribution across the European Economic Area (EEA).

The regulatory green light follows an investigation launched after the formal notification of the transaction on June 2, 2026.

Paramount Skydance (PSKY) stock jumped about 2% on Wednesday, snapping four consecutive days of declines.

European Regulators Address Competition Risks

While the European Commission determined that adequate competition remains in general film production—citing rival studios such as Disney, NBCUniversal, Sony, Amazon MGM, A24, and Lionsgate—it identified major antitrust risks at the theatrical distribution level.

Specifically, regulators raised concerns over Paramount’s existing structural partnership with Universal through United International Pictures (UIP), a joint venture used to distribute theatrical releases to cinema operators.

EU officials noted that adding Warner Bros.' extensive film portfolio to this distribution network would lead to high market concentration, reduced transparency, and worse rental terms for movie theaters, ultimately harming European consumers.

To alleviate regulatory concerns and avoid a lengthy Phase II in-depth probe, Paramount agreed to a set of legally binding commitments including terminating its stake in United International Pictures within the EEA (European Economic Area) within 13 months.

Paramount will also be prohibited for 10 years from entering into any joint co-distribution agreements or understandings with Universal.

US Prosecutors Still Against Merger

U.S. District Judge Araceli Martínez-Olguín of the Northern District of California granted a motion for a temporary restraining order (TRO) on July 20, ordering the companies to pause all steps toward closing the deal for 14 days.



The court has scheduled a preliminary injunction hearing on August 3 in Oakland to determine whether to extend the freeze indefinitely while the underlying litigation proceeds.

While the merger agreement gives Paramount until June 4, 2027, to finalize the transaction, the contract stipulates that Paramount must begin paying Warner Bros. a daily fee of $7 million starting September 30 this year, if the transaction remains uncompleted. In court filings, the defendants acknowledged that they would not incur carrying costs for delay prior to late September.

PSKY Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits on PSKY and WBD was ‘ extremely bullish’ with ‘high’ message volumes.

A user termed the EU clearance as a major win.

View this Stocktwits post

PSKY stock has lost nearly 35% year-to-date, and WBD fell 10% during the same period.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<