Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (IPDN) stated on Friday that it has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) with OOKC Group to develop the world’s first compliance-driven Web3.0 digital investment banking platform.

OOKC Group is a fintech company focused on building infrastructure for digital capital markets. Under the new initiative with IPDN, the two parties will focus on tokenizing real-world assets, Web3.0 project financing, decentralized capital structures, and cross-border regulatory innovation, it said.

Professional Diversity Network CEO Xun Wu said that the collaboration represents a “significant strategic step” for the company as it begins to explore opportunities in the virtual asset and digital finance markets. The firm is a global developer and operator of online networks that provides access to networking, training, and employment opportunities for diverse professionals.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around IPDN stock jumped from ‘bearish’ to ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume rose from ‘extremely low’ to ‘extremely high’ levels. Shares of the company traded 407% higher at the time of writing.

A Stocktwits user stated that they expect the stock to rally further, potentially reaching $10.

The company also announced that its business unit TalentAlly, the job board dedicated to connecting talent with employers, will launch an updated website. TalentAlly has seen a 44.3% increase in monthly site visitors and a 79.8% increase in monthly page views since January 2025, according to the company.

The enhancements on the website are expected to boost engagement across the platform, leading to more return visits from job seekers, more job views and applications for employers, and stronger career matches, the company stated.

IPDN stock is up by 96% this year and 118% over the past 12 months.

