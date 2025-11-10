The company said that the cash consideration from the investor group is in the range of $6.00 to $6.15 per share.
Priority Technology Holdings (PRTH) shares rose nearly 14% in premarket trading on Monday after the company announced that it has received a preliminary, non-binding proposal from an investor group led by its CEO, Thomas Priore, to acquire the remaining shares the group does not currently hold.
The company said that the cash consideration from the investor group is in the range of $6.00 to $6.15 per share. Priore currently holds about 58% of the outstanding shares of the company, as disclosed on April 30, 2025.
‘This price range represents a premium in the range of 23% to 26% the company’s share price on November 7, 2025, and equates to a total equity value of approximately $510 to $520 million,” Priore said in his letter to the company.
