Precigen, Inc. (PGEN) said on Friday that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved its immunotherapy Papzimeos for the treatment of adults with recurrent respiratory papillomatosis (RRP).

Recurrent respiratory papillomatosis (RRP) is a rare condition where benign, wart-like tumors, called papillomas, grow in the respiratory tract, most commonly the larynx or the voice box. The disease can lead to severe voice disturbance, a compromised airway, and recurrent post-obstructive pneumonias.

Papzimeos is now the first and only FDA-approved therapy for the treatment of adults with RRP, the company said.

