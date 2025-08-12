Intel is back on the radar as the CEO strives to clear the air over his Chinese investments following the Trump administration's security concerns about them.

The upward momentum of the market faltered slightly on Monday as traders stepped to the sidelines ahead of the July consumer price inflation report. That said, strategists and market watchers are largely positive about the long-term trajectory of the market.

The following stocks saw brisk trading volumes in the after-hours session on Monday:

PPL Corp. (PPL)

After-hours move: -0.77%

Trading volume: 27.15 million

Shares of electric utility came on investors’ radar following a couple of regulatory filings from the company. In a 13G filing, the company disclosed that State Street now owns 37.38 million shares of the company, representing a 5.1% stake in the company.

The company also disclosed in an 8-K filing that on Aug. 6, it entered into an underwriting agreement with Barclays, Mizuho Securities, PNC Capital, and RBC Capital for the offering and sale of $500 million of First Mortgage Bonds, carrying a coupon of 5.55% due 2055. The bonds were issued on Monday.

In a separate Form 4 filing, the company stated that CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 16,498 shares of the company, which were held in trust under the employee stock ownership plan.

Amid these developments, retail traders on Stocktwits stayed ‘bearish’ (32/100) on the stock, with the depressed mood accompanied by ‘low’ message volume.

PPL stock has gained 13.5% for the year-to-date period.

Intel Corp. (INTC):

After-hours move: +2.52%

Trading volume: 22.09 million

Intel stock defied the broader market downturn on Monday, advancing 3.51% during the regular session. In overnight trading, the stock was up about 2.75% at last check.

The optimism followed Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan's visit to President Donald Trump to clear the air about the controversy surrounding his investment in Chinese companies, which was seen as a security threat by some lawmakers.

Following the visit, Trump said in a Truth Social post, “I met with Mr. Lip-Bu Tan, of Intel, along with Secretary of Commerce, Howard Lutnick, and Secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent.”

“The meeting was a very interesting one. His success and rise is an amazing story,” he said, adding that “Mr. Tan and my Cabinet members are going to spend time together, and bring suggestions to me during the next week.”

Retail traders on Stocktwits were ‘extremely bullish’ (92/100) toward Intel stock and the message volume on the stream was also ‘high.’

Shares of the struggling chipmaker have gained about 3% this year.

Plug Power (PLUG)

After-hours move: unchanged

Trading volume: 6.85 million

Hydrogen fuel-cell energy company Plug Power attracted attention after announcing its quarterly results after the market closed on Monday. The Latham, New York-based company reported a net loss per share of $0.20 for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2025, narrower than the year-ago loss of $0.36.

Revenue climbed 21% year-over-year (YoY) to $174 million.

While the loss per share was wider than the Fiscal.ai-compiled consensus, the revenue exceeded expectations of $157.97 million. Looking ahead, the company expects to achieve a breakeven gross margin on a run-rate basis in the fourth quarter.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward the stock flipped to ‘bullish’ (71/100) by late Monday from ‘bearish’ a day ago, with the message volume increasing to ‘high’ levels.

The stock is down nearly 26% this year.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

After-hours move: +0.01%

Trading volume: 6.14 million

Nvidia, which weathered the negativity triggered by reports of China revenue sharing with the U.S. government on Monday, continues to generate brisk trading volume. In a briefing with reporters, Trump said he would allow the sale of stripped-down Blackwell chips to China, Bloomberg reported.

“It’s possible I’d make a deal” on a “somewhat enhanced — in a negative way — Blackwell” processor, he said, adding that “In other words, take 30% to 50% off of it.”

Blackwell is Nvidia's advanced artificial intelligence accelerator. The company is now looking to resume the sales of its China-specific H20 AI chips to the country, which the Trump administration stalled in April.

Retail mood toward Nvidia remained ‘bullish’ (56/100) on Stocktwits by late Monday, although tempering from a day ago. The message volume was at ‘normal’ levels.

Johnson Controls (JCI)

After-hours move: +0.23%

Trading volume: 4.96 million

The building products and equipment company said in a filing with the SEC that its former CEO, George Oliver, plans to sell 100,144 Johnson Controls shares, valued at $10.56 million. Oliver, who stepped down as CEO in mid-March and gave up chairmanship at the end of July, had previously sold $35.7 million worth of shares in February.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Johnson Controls stock improved yet remained ‘neutral’ (46/100) by late Monday, rising from the ‘bearish’ sentiment seen a day ago. The message volume stayed ‘low.’

Johnson Controls stock is up 35% this year.

