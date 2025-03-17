Powell Max, Remitly, Inflection Point, Futu Holdings: These 4 Financial Stocks Saw The Sharpest Rise In Retail Chatter Last Week

Read Full Article

Powell Max Ltd. (3800% Jump In Message Volume)

The Hong Kong-based company received a non-compliance notification from Nasdaq because its stock traded below the $1 minimum bid price requirement for 30 days.

The financial communications services provider raised about $5.7 million through its initial public offering in September 2024.

Powell Max (PMAX) stock has fallen about 89% over the past three months.

Remitly Global (1200% Jump In Message Volume)

Spruce Point Capital Management released a short report on the company last week and estimated that Remitly’s shares face about 40% to 55% potential long-term downside risk.

Seattle-based Remitly facilitates international money transfers to over 170 countries.

The short seller alleged that Remitly is misleading investors about its customer reviews, noting it has evidence that the company uses stock images and changes the purported names of people depicted in these images on its customer reviews website.

In February, the company had topped Wall Street’s estimates for quarterly profit.

Remitly (RELY) stock has fallen 11.2% year-to-date (YTD).

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (1000% Jump In Message Volume)

The blank check firm drew retail attention after it completed its merger with USA Rare Earth.

USA Rare Earth is building the first phase of its neo magnet facility in Stillwater, Oklahoma, which is expected to come online in early 2026.

This project's first phase targets a production capacity of 1,200 metric tons per annum and will serve a wide range of customers and industries.

Futu Holdings (1000% Jump In Message Volume)

The financial technology firm's fourth-quarter revenue rose 86.8% to $570.6 million compared to the year-ago quarter.

The Hong Kong-based company’s quarterly net income more than doubled to $240.7 million, aided by a 39.1% quarter-over-quarter increase in new paying clients to 215,000, driven by sequential acceleration in client acquisition across all markets.

The company’s total trading volume more than tripled year-over-year, while total client assets in wealth management jumped 92.6%.

JP Morgan and BofA raised their price targets for the stock with BofA analysts expecting another record quarter in Q1, according to TheFly.

Futu (FUTU) stock has gained 47% YTD.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Latest Videos