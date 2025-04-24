The company unveiled three seventh-generation robotaxi models developed through its partnerships with Toyota, BAIC, and GAC at the Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition on Wednesday.

Shares of Pony AI Inc. (PONY) traded 26% higher on Wednesday morning after the company unveiled its seventh-generation autonomous driving system at the Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition as it gears up to start mass production of robotaxis this year.

The company unveiled three seventh-generation robotaxi models developed through its partnerships with Toyota, BAIC, and GAC.

It deployed its seventh-generation autonomous driving system on a Toyota bZ4X, an ARCFOX Alpha T5, and a second-generation Aion V.

The driving system, Pony said, features a 100% automotive-grade autonomous driving kit with an extended product lifecycle, delivering enhanced stability and safety for passengers.

Design optimizations have also led to a reduction in production costs compared to its predecessor, the firm noted.

Moreover, the modular platform architecture allows seamless adaptation across multiple vehicle models, enabling even robotrucks in the future, it added.

Pony AI aims to commence mass production of robotaxis in mid-2025.

CEO James Peng expressed optimism about upcoming mass production and said that the company has refined the cornerstones of scaled production over the past few years, enabling it to deploy robotaxis “safely and reliably.”

Chief Technology Officer Tiancheng Lou said the firm’s technology enables safer driving than human drivers.

“Our proprietary PonyWorld generates realistic scenarios, conducts high-fidelity simulations, and establishes behaviour evaluation benchmarks to make our autonomous decision-making go beyond human capability,” he said.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Pony.ai fell from ‘extremely bullish’ to ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours while message volume fell from ‘low’ to ‘extremely low’ levels.

PONY's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 9:25 a.m. ET on April 23, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits



PONY stock is down by nearly 66% so far this year and by about 57% in the past 12 months.

