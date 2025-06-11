According to a Bloomberg report, the Defense Department requested only 24 F-35s to Congress, fewer than the 48 projected last year.

The U.S. Air Force has reportedly cut in half its request to Congress for F-35 fighter jets this year in a setback to aerospace giant Lockheed Martin.

According to a Bloomberg report, the Defense Department requested only 24 F-35s to Congress, fewer than the 48 projected last year.

The F-35 airplanes, the costliest weapons program in history, account for about 30% of Lockheed Martin’s revenue.

According to the report, the Air Force intends to ask for $3.5 billion for the F-35 aircraft, and another $531 million for advance procurement of materials.

The Pentagon is reportedly planning to ask for $1.95 billion to buy 12 of the Navy’s carrier variant of the F-35, as well as $401.5 million for advance procurement.

The Marines would request $1.78 billion for 11 planes. An additional $113.7 million would be allocated toward advanced procurement, as per the report.

The Trump administration is prioritizing investments in the Golden Dome defense shield and drone technologies. The F-35 program has often come under fire from Donald Trump’s allies, who have flagged the project's soaring costs.

Lockheed had delivered 110 F-35s to the U.S. and its allies in 2024. There were delivery delays related to technological upgrades for the aircraft.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was in the ‘bearish’ (37/100) territory, while retail chatter was ‘normal.’

LMT’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 04:23 a.m. ET on June 11, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Earlier this year, rival Boeing edged out Lockheed to secure the U.S. Air Force contract to develop the next generation of fighter jets.

Lockheed stock has fallen about 2% this year.

On Tuesday, a Canadian government audit revealed that the overall cost estimate of Canada’s 88 F-35 order has jumped to C$27.7 billion ($20.2 billion), almost 50% more than initially expected.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<