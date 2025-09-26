The China-based company announced that it has initiated pilot testing in select areas, with the robotaxi service scheduled for commercial launch without a driver in 2026.

Autonomous driving technology company Pony.ai said on Friday that it has been granted a permit by Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) to conduct autonomous driving trials on the emirate's roads.

The China-based company announced that it has begun pilot testing in select areas, with the robotaxi service scheduled for commercial launch without a driver in 2026. The permit follows a partnership between Pony and Dubai’s RTA in May.

Pony.ai’s rival in the robotaxi race, Baidu (BIDU), announced the receipt of a similar permit earlier this week.

