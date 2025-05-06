A trio of small-cap healthcare stocks caught the attention of retail investors last week, posting sharp jumps in follower growth on Stocktwits.

Polyrizon Ltd (PLRZ) led the pack with a 23% increase in weekly followers after the development-stage biotech company dropped plans to undergo a 1-for-10 reverse stock split, which led to shares surging nearly fourfold on Friday.

The Israel-based company specializes in preventing biological threats, including allergens and viruses, from penetrating mucosal tissues — an area that has gained new relevance in the post-COVID-19 world.

Last month, Polyrizon reported promising preliminary safety results for its PL-14 Allergy Blocker, a mucoadhesive nasal gel spray designed to create a physical barrier against airborne allergens. The company expects to launch clinical trials in the U.S. and Europe by late 2025 or early 2026.

Polyrizon stock has lost over half its value this year.

Pheton Holdings (PTHL) saw a 19% rise in retail follower growth over the past week despite the absence of any news catalyst.

The Beijing, China-based healthcare solution provider specializes in treatment planning systems for brachytherapy and other related products and services.

The company's shares debuted on the Nasdaq in September 2024 and have gained a little over 4% since. However, their performance has been less than stellar year to date, with a loss of over 5%.

AirSculpt Technologies (AIRS) posted an 8% jump in weekly Stocktwits follower additions. The body contouring specialist reported better-than-expected quarterly results and forecast full-year revenue of about $160 million to $170 million, which topped Wall Street estimates.

Shares of the Miami Beach, Florida-based company, which offers minimally invasive fat removal procedures, have lost over 42% this year.

