Polestar shares rose in after-hours trading on Tuesday after the Swedish EV maker finally pulled the wraps off the Polestar 5, a fastback sedan five years in the making.

The stock closed up 1.98% at $1.02 on Monday and added another 1.94% in after-hours trading.

First shown as the Precept concept, the production car will reach European customers in the first half of 2026 with prices starting at 119,900 euros. In the U.S, the Performance model is expected to top $100,000.

The Polestar 5 sits on a bonded aluminium platform developed in the U.K. and will be sold in two versions: a Dual Motor with 748 horsepower that reaches 60 mph in 3.8 seconds, and a Performance trim with 884 horsepower and 749 lb-ft of torque that brings the time down to 3.1 seconds.

The Dual Motor version is estimated to deliver 416 miles of range under the Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP), while the Performance trim is rated at 351 miles. Under U.S. Environmental Protection Agency standards, the range is expected to be about 291 miles.

Power comes from a 112 kWh battery supplied by SK On, running on an 800-volt system that supports 350 kW fast charging. Polestar says the pack can recharge from 10–80% in about 22 minutes.

Equipped with 11 cameras, radar, 12 ultrasonic sensors, and a driver-monitoring system, the interior includes a 14.5-inch screen, head-up display and 21-speaker Bowers & Wilkins system. Like the Polestar 4, it replaces the rear window with a digital camera feed.

The debut comes as Polestar battles with mounting costs and policy headwinds. The company reported a net loss of $1.027 billion last week, widened by a $739 million impairment on the Polestar 3 and higher tariff charges.

The company pulled its full-year guidance in April due to tariff uncertainty and said that it will resume forecasts once it assesses the impact of tariff and regulatory changes.

Polestar CEO Michael Lohscheller has said the U.S. will “remain an important market” even after federal EV tax credits expire on Sept. 30, though he warned that pricing remains “pretty competitive.”

In the first half of the year, 77% of Polestar’s sales came from Europe and just 8% from the U.S. The Polestar 3 is currently the only model sold there, with the Polestar 4 due to follow once production starts in South Korea in late 2025.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Polestar was ‘bullish’ amid ‘extremely high’ message volume.

Polestar’s U.S.-listed stock has declined 2% so far in 2025.

