Polestar said retail sales for 2025 came in at 60,119 cars, a 34% growth compared to 2024, marking the company’s best year ever.

Polestar CEO Michael Lohscheller noted that the company delivered an increase in retail sales despite “external headwinds and challenging market conditions.”

The Swedish EV maker, whose cars are available in 28 markets globally across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, has been increasing its focus on Europe in a bid to increase sales.

The company intends to make its Polestar 7 compact SUV, planned to be introduced in 2028, at a Volvo Cars factory in Kosice, Slovakia.

Polestar (PSNY) said on Friday that its retail sales in the fourth quarter amounted to 15,608 cars, marking a growth of 27% year-on-year.

For the full year, retail sales came in at 60,119 cars, a growth of 34% compared to 2024, marking the best year ever for the company.

“We are gaining market share and outselling many established car brands across key European markets,” he added. Lohscheller took the helm of Polestar in 2024. He was previously the CEO of the now-bankrupt EV truck maker Nikola Corporation.

Shares of PSNY closed down 5% on Friday but edged up 2% after hours.

Europe Focus

The Swedish EV maker, whose cars are available in 28 markets globally across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, has been increasing its focus on Europe in a bid to increase sales due to challenges including rising competition and tariffs in the U.S. and China.

While its vehicles are currently manufactured in North America and Asia, it is looking to expand its manufacturing footprint to Europe as well. The company intends to make its Polestar 7 compact SUV, planned to be introduced in 2028, at a Volvo Cars factory in Kosice, Slovakia. Volvo Cars is owned by China’s Geely, who is also Polestar’s majority-owner.

The company now plans to host a “strategy update” on Feb 18 to share “key product updates and financial outlook.”

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around PSNY stock improved from ‘bearish’ to ‘neutral’ territory over the past 24 hours while message volume stayed at ‘low’ levels.

A Stocktwits user expressed optimism for the upcoming strategy meeting providing the next leg up for the company.

Another, however, termed the stock an “easy short.”

PSNY shares have dropped 39% over the past 12 months.

