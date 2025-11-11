The initiative aims to enhance computing power for artificial intelligence systems and large-scale data centers.

The two companies plan to design a 400G-per-lane thin-film lithium niobate (TFLN) modulator-based engine.

POET Technologies’ stock traded over 2% higher in Tuesday’s premarket.

POET will finance the creation of the 400G/Lane modulator.

POET Technologies Inc. (POET) and Quantum Computing Inc (QCI). (QUBT) entered a strategic collaboration on Tuesday to co-develop optical engines.

High-Speed Photonics Partnership

The two companies plan to design a 400G-per-lane thin-film lithium niobate (TFLN) modulator-based engine capable of reaching 3.2 terabits per second (Tbps) in transfer speeds.

The collaboration will see Quantum Computing apply its expertise in TFLN to merge high-speed modulators with the POET Optical Interposer platform.

After the announcement, POET Technologies’ stock traded over 2% higher in Tuesday’s premarket. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remains in ‘bearish’ territory amid ‘low’ message volume levels.

Technical Edge

TFLN, known for its durability and optical efficiency, has proven to be well-suited for photonic integration on chips. QCI is one of the few firms that have successfully demonstrated TFLN’s adaptability to advanced wafer-level manufacturing.

“When we combine POET's platform technology with QCi's integrated photonics designs, the result is a solution that addresses the global demand for more compute power.” - Yong Meng Sua, CTO, QCi

When completed, the new modulator could deliver double the transmission speed of the fastest networking technologies available today. POET will finance the creation of the 400G/Lane modulator, with the development scheduled for completion in the latter half of 2026.

In October, POET raised $75 million by selling 13.6 million company shares through a private placement, marking the largest single investment in the company's history.

POET stock has lost over 11% in 2025 and gained over 38% in the last 12 months.

