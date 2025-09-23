The company stated that the order is for optical engines based on the POET Optical Interposer platform technology.

POET Technologies Inc. (POET) shares surged nearly 19% in Tuesday morning’s trade after the company announced that it had received an initial production order from one of its lead customers.

The company stated in its announcement that the order is for optical engines based on the POET Optical Interposer platform technology, valued at more than $500,000.

