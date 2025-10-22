POET has secured the optical engine purchase order from a systems integrator.

The order shipment is expected in the second half of 2026.

POET Technologies Inc. (POET) announced on Wednesday that it has secured a production order valued at more than $5 million for its advanced optical engines.

The purchase order was placed by a systems integrator that plans to incorporate the company’s POET Infinity optical engines into its optical transceiver modules.

What’s In The Deal?

The ordered optical engines are expected to ship to the customer in the second half of 2026.

“This particular customer is integrating POET across its ecosystem, which is a testament to the strength of our platform technology and the confidence they have in the performance of our optical engines.” - Raju Kankipati, CRO, POET Technologies

Following the announcement, POET Technologies’ stock traded over 6% higher in Wednesday’s premarket and was the second-most trending equity ticker on Stocktwits. However, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bearish’ territory, and message volume shifted to ‘low’ from ‘normal’ levels in 24 hours.

Market Projection

For this particular order, the transceiver maker is scheduled to receive 2× FR4 and 2× DR4 400G transmit engines and 800G 2× FR4 and DR8 receive engines.

According to LightCounting Group, the market for optical transceivers is projected to double from $5 billion in 2024 to $10 billion in 2026.

On October 7, the company announced it secured $75 million in funds through the private placement of 13.6 million of its shares, representing the biggest individual investment it has ever received.

POET Technologies’ stock has gained over 25% year-to-date and over 91% in the last 12 months.

