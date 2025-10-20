The brokerage selected six stocks, which also include RedTape, Gnesha Ecosphere, and Standard Glass Lining

Ashika has picked its top stock picks for Diwali Muhurat (Samvat 2082), including companies in the FMCG and textiles sectors.

Punjab National Bank: Brokerage recommendation – ‘buy’ at ₹115, with a target price of ₹140.

PNB is driving growth through retail, agriculture, and MSME focus while improving asset quality. Strong deposit traction, digital initiatives, and high provision coverage strengthen performance.

Dabur India: Brokerage recommendation – ‘buy’ at ₹483, with a target price of ₹580.

Dabur has 8.5 million retail touchpoints, benefits from GST-led demand revival and strong rural presence. Over 85% of its portfolio now attracts 5% GST, aiding affordability. The company expects mid-single-digit revenue and profit growth in FY26, driven by oral care, beverages, and e-commerce. Dabur offers steady long-term growth potential.

Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands: Brokerage recommendation – ‘buy’ at ₹140, with a target price of ₹175.

Aditya Birla Lifestyle, with brands like Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, and Allen Solly, is expanding into casualwear, innerwear, and Tier-II markets. It plans to add 250 stores annually and invest ₹250 crore yearly in network expansion. The company aims to double revenue by FY30, achieve more than 11% EBITDA margins, and become debt-free.

Standard Glass Lining Technology: Brokerage recommendation – ‘buy’ at ₹177, with a target price of ₹220. A ₹130 crore greenfield expansion will boost capacity and margins. Export contribution is expected to rise to 15% by FY26, enhancing profitability.

Ganesha Ecosphere: Brokerage recommendation – ‘buy’ at ₹1,213, with a target price of ₹1,490.

Ganesha Ecosphere, India’s largest PET bottle recycler, processes 8.5 billion bottles annually across six plants. Its ₹600 crore Odisha and ₹130 crore Warangal expansions will triple PET capacity to 1.32 lakh TPA by FY27. EPR regulations mandating the use of recycled materials will boost demand. With market leadership in PET chips and stable pricing, GESL offers sustainable long-term growth.

RedTape: Brokerage recommendation – ‘buy’ at ₹133, with a target price of ₹165.

Lower GST and digital adoption have improved margins by 150 - 200 bps. Its value proposition and innovation-driven model position it for growth in youth and mid-income segments.

