PMGC Stock Surges On Invitation To Present ‘Probiotic’ For Preventing Muscle Loss: Retail Chatter Spikes

Its product, EL-22, is a probiotic approach for preserving muscle while on weight loss treatments

First Published Jan 27, 2025, 12:33 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 27, 2025, 12:33 PM IST

Shares of PMGC Holdings Inc. (Elab) surged more than 50% on Friday as the skin care and biopharma products company said its subsidiary plans to present a probiotic-based weight loss treatment, sparking retail chatter.

PMGC, formerly Elevai Labs, said its subsidiary Northstrive Biosciences was invited to present at an upcoming symposium called Anti-Obesity Treatments: Challenges and Emerging Solutions organized by UCLA Metabolism Theme, the company said.

This symposium is targeted at obesity-focused clinicians, researchers, drug developers and investors to address the challenges brought up by weight loss treatments.

Northstrive Biosciences’ EL-22 product is a probiotic approach for preserving muscle while on weight loss treatments, said the company. Northstrive’s EL-22 is being developed as a potential combination therapy with GLP-1 receptor agonists for preserving muscle while on weight loss treatments. According to studies, about 30-50% of body weight lost with GLP-1 based therapy is lean muscle mass, a common side effect.

“The rise of anti-obesity medications has put the spotlight on the challenges being faced, particularly the management of muscle and bone loss associated with GLP-1 receptor agonists,” Orian Shirihai, Director of UCLA’s Metabolism Theme, said. “We organized this event to gather obesity’s leading opinion leaders to review the gaps and highlight the emerging solutions.”

Last month, PMGC underwent a ‘strategic reorganization’ that included a name change to PMGC Holdings and redomiciling from Delaware to Nevada, in an effort to ‘streamline operations and create a more efficient legal and governance framework.”

PMGC specializes in medical aesthetics and biopharmaceuticals with its subsidiaries across skincare, biosciences, research, among others.

PMGC stock is up 35% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

