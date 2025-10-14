Earlier known as Elevai Labs, PMGC turned into a holding company last year.

Shares of PMGC Holdings Inc. jumped 230% in early premarket trading on Tuesday, drawing significant interest from Stocktwits members.

Message volume for the ticker on Stocktwits rose a whopping 7,400% in the last 24 hours, and the sentiment reading shifted to 'extremely bullish' as of early Tuesday from 'bullish' the previous day.

There was no apparent catalyst for the stock, although several users said they had the ticker on their watchlist.

ELAB sentiment and message volume as of October 14 | Source: Stocktwits

PMGC Holdings, which changed its name from Elevai Labs Inc. and also redomiciled from Delaware to Nevada in December 2024, is a U.S.-based holding firm. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on cutting-edge aesthetic medicines and therapeutic products for skin aesthetics, obesity, and metabolic health.

Its main product, EL-22, is an engineered probiotic designed to help prevent muscle loss during weight loss treatments, such as those using GLP-1 drugs.

So far this year, PMGC has approached at least two companies — one manufacturing high-precision parts for the aerospace and defense sectors, and another packing solutions firm — for acquisitions.

In August, the company implemented a one-for-3.5 reverse stock split of its common stock.

Year-to-date, ELAB shares are down 90.7% on a split-adjusted basis. The company had a market cap of $3.5 million as of the stock's last close.

