SANTA CLARA, CA, September 4, 2025 –PlusAI, an artificial intelligence company commercializing AI-based virtual driver software for factory-built autonomous commercial trucks, today announced that members of its senior management team are scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences in September.

Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference

Presenter: David Liu, Chief Executive Officer

September 11, 2025

Fireside chat at 8:50 AM PST

San Francisco, CA

Evercore ADAS, AV & AI Forum

Presenter: David Liu, Chief Executive Officer

September 30, 2025

Fireside Chat at 12:05 PM EST

New York, NY

Management will be conducting one-on-one meetings with investors in attendance at both conferences. Interested investors should contact their Goldman Sachs and Evercore sales representatives.

About PlusAI

PlusAI is an artificial intelligence company pioneering AI-based virtual driver software for factory-built autonomous trucks. Headquartered in Silicon Valley with operations in the United States and Europe, PlusAI was named by Fast Company as one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies. Partners including TRATON GROUP’s Scania, MAN, and International brands, Hyundai Motor Company, Iveco Group, Bosch, and DSV are working with PlusAI to accelerate the deployment of next-generation autonomous trucks. PlusAI announced in June 2025 that it plans to go public via a merger with Churchill Capital Corp IX (NASDAQ: CCIX). For more information, visit www.plus.ai or follow PlusAI on LinkedIn and YouTube.

Investor Relations Contact:

Derrick Nueman <ir@plus.ai>

Media Contact:

Lauren Kwan <pr@plus.ai>

