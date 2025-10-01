The company announced that it shipped its first 10-megawatt GenEco electrolyzer module to Galp, which is the first of 10 planned units.

Plug Power Inc.’s (PLUG) stock surged over 14% on Wednesday after the company announced that it shipped its first 10-megawatt GenEco electrolyzer module to Galp, an energy company based in Portugal.

The delivery took place at Galp’s Sines Refinery, which is set to become home to the continent’s largest proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzer installation. The newly delivered module is the first of 10 planned units, all of which are scheduled to be installed by early 2026.

