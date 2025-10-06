Plug Power experienced a 257% increase in user message count over the last week on Stocktwits, primarily due to a series of updates on its projects.

Plug Power Inc.’s (PLUG) stock surged 5% on Monday to hit a 17-month high, fueled by momentum around the efficiency of the company’s hydrogen projects.

The stock saw a 257% increase in user message count over the last week on Stocktwits due to a slew of updates on its projects. At the time of writing, Plug Power stock pared some of the gains and traded over 3% higher. Retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory amid ‘extremely high’ message volume levels.

PLUG’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:30 a.m. ET on Oct. 6, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

A bullish Stocktwits user sounded optimistic about the company’s prospects.

Another user highlighted Plug Power’s recent delivery of a 10-megawatt electrolyzer to the Portuguese energy company, Galp.

The delivery took place at Galp’s Sines Refinery on October 1, which is set to become home to the continent’s largest proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzer installation. The newly delivered module is the first of 10 planned units, all of which are scheduled to be installed by early 2026.

Additionally, on September 23, Plug Power said its Georgia facility reached a production milestone in August 2025, generating 324 metric tons of green hydrogen, the highest monthly total in the plant’s history. The company reported 97% uptime and 99.7% availability, metrics indicating stability and efficiency of its proprietary GenEco electrolyzer technology at an industrial scale.

The company’s Plug’s GenEco system draws on a distributed manufacturing model, sourcing components from regions including the U.S.and Europe. This setup enables rapid deployment at scale, addressing rising global demand for modular, clean hydrogen technology.

Plug Power stock has gained 87% year-to-date and over 77% in the last 12 months.

