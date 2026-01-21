Palantir partnered with UK-based AI firm Sovereign AI (S-AI) and Accenture to build next-generation sovereign AI data centres across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, with plans to expand into Asia-Pacific.

Palantir also strengthened its alliance with HD Hyundai in a deal reportedly worth ‘‘hundreds of millions of dollars”.

Both agreements were signed at the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

CEO Alex Karp reportedly said Palantir remains firmly focused on the U.S. market and does not consider international corporate sales as a major priority.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) garnered retail buzz on Wednesday, driven by a series of partnerships to advance AI-based infrastructure.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The stock slid 0.2% in pre-market trading on Wednesday, with PLTR among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits at the time of writing.

Over the past 24 hours, message volumes on PLTR increased more than 200%, according to Stocktwits data.

Partnerships with S-AI and HD Hyundai

Palantir tied up with UK-based AI firm Sovereign AI (S-AI) and Accenture to build next-generation sovereign AI data centers across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, with plans to expand into Asia-Pacific. The collaboration will support the rollout of Dell AI Factory and NVIDIA-powered data centers designed to handle high-intensity AI workloads.

Palantir’s Chain Reaction platform will help develop the full infrastructure lifecycle, from power generation to compute deployment, while Accenture will handle digital transformation, operations, and delivery.

Prior to that, Palantir strengthened its alliance with HD Hyundai, its largest and longest-running partnership in South Korea. The partnership broadens the use of Palantir’s Foundry and AI Platform across shipbuilding, energy, construction equipment, robotics, and marine services. The partners also plan to establish a Center of Excellence to drive AI adoption across the HD Hyundai Group.

According to a Reuters report on Tuesday, the HD Hyundai deal is worth ‘hundreds of millions of dollars’ to Palantir over several years.

Both agreements were signed at the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, CEO Alex Karp reportedly said Palantir remains firmly focused on the U.S. market, adding that, outside of Korea, international corporate sales are not a major priority for the company.

"We're doing so well in America, we have to selectively engage abroad,” he said.

What Are Analysts Saying?

Last week, Citi upgraded Palantir to ‘Buy from ‘Neutral’ and raised its price target to $235, citing expectations for significantly higher consensus estimates in 2026, according to The Fly. The firm sees accelerating enterprise adoption and rising defense budgets as key drivers, describing a potential “supercycle” for Palantir’s government business and forecasting a 70%-80% revenue growth in 2026.

Separately, Truist initiated coverage with a ‘Buy’ rating and a $223 price target. Truist highlighted Palantir’s unique market position and strong exposure to AI adoption across both government and enterprise customers. The firm also expects Palantir to maintain healthy margins while benefiting from AI-driven revenue growth.

What Is Retail Saying?

Sentiment on Stocktwits changed to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ a day earlier.

One user noted the stock breaking to the downside.

Another bearish user saw the stock as overvalued.

The stock has gained over 130% in the past year.

Read also: Why Did AVR Stock Surge Pre-Market Today?

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<