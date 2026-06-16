Wolfe Research upgraded Palantir to ‘Peer Perform’ from ‘Underperform,’ without a price target, according to The Fly.

Wolfe said Palantir has evolved from a custom software provider into a leading enterprise AI platform.

The firm highlighted Palantir’s proprietary Ontology framework as the key differentiator.

The stock has a 12-month consensus price target of $182.75, according to Koyfin data.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) was on investors’ radar on Tuesday, after Wolfe Research resumed coverage with a bullish outlook, describing the company as one of the most compelling stories in enterprise software and artificial intelligence.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

PLTR stock edged lower in pre-market trading, on track to reverse its strongest single-day gain of the month recorded in the previous session.

Wolfe Research upgraded Palantir to ‘Peer Perform’ from ‘Underperform,’ according to The Fly. The brokerage did not assign a price target.

The stock has a 12-month consensus price target of $182.75, according to Koyfin data. 19 of the 31 analysts covering the stock have assigned a ‘buy’ rating, 10 have a ‘hold’ rating, while two have a ‘sell rating.

What Is PLTR’s Secret Sauce?

Wolfe highlighted Palantir’s proprietary Ontology framework as the key differentiator, calling it the firm’s “secret sauce.” Ontology is a database that gathers and organizes the key connections within business workflows, making them easier for users to understand, manage, and modify.

According to the firm, Palantir has evolved from a custom software provider into a leading enterprise AI platform, helping organizations apply advanced AI models to real-world business problems. While Palantir is not “Too Big to Fail,” the brokerage believes that the company is “Too Big to Ignore.”

While advanced AI models can solve many complex problems, Wolfe believes that they often lack the business context needed to deliver results. The firm added that Palantir addresses the gap by combining AI with an organization’s data and workflows, highlighting the company’s Foundry and Gotham platforms.

Why Palantir's Growth Story May Still Have Room To Run

The firm highlighted Palantir’s strong growth metrics, with net revenue retention reaching 150%, revenue rising 85% year over year and continuing to accelerate, while backlog increased 97%.

It also saw a significant growth opportunity ahead, citing an estimated $385 billion total addressable market across more than 100,000 enterprise companies.

Average revenue per customer (ARPC) has climbed 40% year-over-year, supporting its forecasts for revenue to grow at a 39% compound annual rate between fiscal 2026 and 2029 in the base case, with potential upside growth of 55% annually.

What Is Retail’s Take On PLTR?

Retail sentiment surrounding PLTR on Stocktwits has trended in the ‘bearish’ zone for a while. It was ‘bullish’ a month back.

One user expects the stock to drop to $110-$120. The stock is currently at $135.

View this Stocktwits post

However, another user cut a bullish tone, expecting the stock to break beyond $146.

View this Stocktwits post

The stock is down nearly 28% so far this year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<