The company currently expects to generate adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in excess of $600 million, compared to $345.4 million in the fiscal year 2025.

GameStop's leadership team remains focused on advancing the proposed acquisition of eBay, the company said in a statement.

Expected EBITDA to double to $600 million in the year ending January 2027.

CEO Ryan Cohen, on Tuesday, gave up the chance to receive a major performance-based pay package to focus on eBay acquisition.

GameStop (GME) share price gained 2% after-hours on Friday after the company announced in a regulatory filing that it expects its earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to double in FY26.

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The company also stated that its leadership team remains focused on advancing the proposed acquisition of eBay, Inc (EBAY).

GME stock ended the week 1.2% higher, breaking past two consecutive weekly declines.

GME EBITDA Outlook

The Company currently expects to generate adjusted EBITDA in excess of $600 million, compared to $345.4 million in fiscal year 2025.

GME’s EBAY Acquisition Efforts

Earlier this year, GameStop made an unsolicited offer to buy all of eBay for $125 per share — a mix of cash and GameStop stock. The offer represented a significant premium to eBay’s stock price at the time. eBay’s board quickly rejected it, calling the proposal neither credible nor attractive.

Cohen has publicly pushed for the deal, stating that eBay is poorly run and carries too much cost. He has said he wants to own the company long-term and apply the same cost-cutting approach that helped build his former online pet retail firm Chewy. GameStop has increased its economic stake in eBay and continues to press for a combination.

GME Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits jumped to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ with ‘normal’ message volumes. Retail chatter on Stocktwits on GME soared 195% over the past week.

GME stock has gained 8% year-to-date.

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