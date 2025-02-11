Playa Hotels Stock Surges After Hyatt’s Bid To Buy Hotel Chain For $2.6B: Retail Cheers

The acquisition, expected to close later this year, is subject to closing conditions and regulatory requirements

Playa Hotels Stock Surges After Hyatt's Bid To Buy Hotel Chain For $2.6B: Retail Cheers
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 11, 2025, 2:00 PM IST

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts NV ($PLYA) surged more than 2.32% on Monday after Hyatt Hotels Corp ($H) announced an agreement to acquire the former for $2.6 billion, lifting retail sentiment.

Hyatt plans to buy all outstanding shares of Playa Hotels for $13.50 per share, or about $2.6 billion, including about $900 million of debt, net of cash, according to a company statement.

The transaction is expected to return to Playa shareholders a 40% premium to the company's unaffected stock price prior to the disclosure of exclusive discussions with Hyatt, Playa’s chairman and CEO, Bruce D. Wardinski, said in a statement.

Playa owns and operates resorts in Mexico, the Dominican Republic, and Jamaica. Hyatt is currently the beneficial owner of 9.4% of Playa’s outstanding shares. Its brands include Hyatt Zilara, Hyatt Ziva, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Seadust, among others.

"Following a deliberate and comprehensive review of opportunities, the Playa board concluded that the proposed transaction with Hyatt is in the best interest of the company,” Wardinski said. “As a result of our robust process and engagement with a number of potential counterparties, we are confident that this transaction maximizes shareholder value.”

Sentiment on Stocktwits turned ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ a day ago.  Message volumes continued to be in the ‘extremely high’ zone.

 

Screenshot 2025-02-11 at 10.03.18 AM.png PLYA sentiment meter and message volumes on Feb 10 as of 11:33 pm ET



For its fourth quarter, due later this week, Wall Street analysts expect Hyatt to report $0.73 in earnings per share on estimated revenues of $1.66  billion.

Following the announcement, Oppenheimer analyst Tyler Batory downgraded Playa Hotels to ‘Perform’ from ‘Outperform’ without a price target, Fly.com reported.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

