A Reuters report highlighted rising UK, Canadian and EU interest in Greenland mining, where CRML owns the Tanbreez rare-earth project, one of the world’s largest deposits

Reuters reported that investor interest in the mining industry in Greenland has ‌increased.

Greenland, which lies between North America and Europe, is ruled by Denmark and is known for its vast natural resources, including rare-earth minerals, oil, and gas.

In the last 24 hours, retail message volume on Stocktwits for the stock jumped 186%.

Critical Metals’ stock closed more than 6% higher on Monday, following its worst session in over three weeks, on the back of momentum seen in several U.S. stocks following President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu launching attacks on Iran.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Why Greenland Is Tied Closely To CRML

A Reuters report, citing Nathanielsen, stated the Arctic territory is seeing a surge in investment interest and is moving to ease permitting and tax rules to attract more capital. The report also noted that France’s interministerial delegate for ores and metals, Benjamin Gallezot, said Paris is prepared to take minority equity stakes in Greenland mining projects.

Critical Metals acquired the Tanbreez rare earth project in Greenland, considered one of the largest rare-earth deposits globally, in 2024.

What Is Retail Thinking About CRML?

Several retail traders showed renewed interest in Greenland, the island on which Trump had expressed interest in taking over in early January after the strike on Venezuela and the capture of Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro.

A bullish user on Stocktwits noted that rare earth elements are the “future” and speculated that China is likely to ban rare-earth export permits in the coming weeks.

Greenland, which lies between North America and Europe, is ruled by Denmark and is known for its vast natural resources, including rare-earth minerals, oil, and gas. Trump is eyeing an acquisition of Greenland to gain access to these resources and to exert pressure on China, which dominates the rare-earth sector.

“Love me some Critical Metals and man!!! I’m feeling patriotic!!! God bless our troops!” a bullish user on Stocktwits said following the strike on Iran.

Retail sentiment on Critical Metals improved to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ a week ago, with message volumes at ‘low’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

In the last 24 hours, retail message volume on Stocktwits for the stock jumped 186%, and over the past year, the ticker has seen a 2,378% spike in followers on the platform.

CRML shares have soared nearly 375% over the past 12 months, as investors bet on the island’s growing strategic importance.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<