The Futurum Group CEO Daniel Newman said Hims is the “most likely public company play” for peptides at scale.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said the FDA is reviewing restrictions on peptides, with about 14 potentially returning to a category that allows U.S. compounding in the coming weeks.

Kennedy told The Joe Rogan Experience he hopes peptides will be accessible through “ethical suppliers.”

The company said on its latest earnings call that GLP-1 users represent only a small portion of subscribers.

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) jumped on Monday after Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is reviewing the status of several peptides that were previously restricted, signaling a potential reopening of a fast-growing category that analysts say could benefit the digital health company.

HIMS stock jumped nearly 14% on Monday, posting its best session in over four months, to end at $16.48.

Peptide Reclassification Review Underway

Speaking on The Joe Rogan Experience, Kennedy said that nearly two dozen peptides had previously been moved to a restricted category, preventing U.S.-based compounding pharmacies from legally producing them. He said the FDA is now considering moving roughly 14 of those peptides back to a category that would allow domestic compounding.

“My hope is that they’re going to get moved to a place where people have access from ethical suppliers,” Kennedy said, while acknowledging that the scientific evidence supporting some uses of the peptides “hasn’t been fully gathered.”

Kennedy argued that the earlier restriction contributed to a surge in gray-market sourcing. “We created the black market,” he said, describing how patients seeking peptides turned to unregulated suppliers once legal compounding options were removed.

Peptides are short chains of amino acids that play a key role in regulating biological functions. Certain varieties are marketed for potential benefits, such as supporting muscle growth, enhancing immune response, and promoting healthier aging, though their effectiveness can vary by compound and clinical evidence.

He said the original decision was framed around regulatory authority but maintained that safety concerns had not changed. According to Kennedy, the review underway could result in formal changes within the next few weeks. Kennedy added that he is personally supportive of peptide therapies, saying he is “a big fan of peptides” and has used them himself for injury recovery.

The development comes as policymakers also examine broader therapeutic categories, including psychedelics and other non-traditional treatments, as part of a push to modernize access to certain therapies under tighter guidelines.

Peptide Shift A ‘Gamechanger’ For HIMS

The Futurum Group CEO Daniel Newman said on X that Hims “is the most likely public company play for peptides at scale” and said the category “could easily offset any GLP-1 related downside.”

Jonah Lupton, CEO and CIO of Lupton Capital, called the development a “gamechanger for the company and the stock price,” on X and said that moving 14 peptides back to Category-1 would allow U.S.-based compounding pharmacies to produce and sell them without risk of shutdown.

Lupton said the shift could bring “transparency, safety and accountability” to a market he expects to surpass $100 billion by 2030. He noted that Hims & Hers acquired a U.S.-based peptide facility in California last year and now serves roughly 2.5 million members.

“With 2.5 million members and growing (thanks to recent acquisitions), $HIMS is well positioned to capitalize on the peptide boom that I believe is about to take off around the world,” Lupton said.

CEO: GLP-1 A Small Share Of Subscribers

The renewed focus on peptides comes as Hims & Hers continues to navigate scrutiny around compounded GLP-1 offerings. On its most recent earnings call, CEO Andrew Dudum said that GLP-1 users who are on a compounded regimen represent only a small minority of the company’s subscriber base. The company pointed to expansion across hormone therapy, lab diagnostics, dermatology, sexual health and menopause care as part of a broader preventive-health strategy.

The company reiterated long-term financial targets of at least $6.5 billion in revenue and $1.3 billion in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) by 2030, while noting that its 2026 outlook assumes continued access to compounded semaglutide.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for HIMS was ‘neutral’ amid ‘low’ message volume.

One user said, “We're waiting for the market to cool off. Then, this will have a run!”

Another user said, “peptides is the future. I lost 20 lbs on two months from taking Glp-3”

HIMS stock has declined nearly 50% year-to-date.

