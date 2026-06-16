Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q1 comparable store sales decreased 5.4% compared to the same period last year.

Q1 adjusted earnings came in at $0.22 per share, missing expectations of $0.66 per share.

Revenue of $559.2 million fell short of estimates of $578.38 million.

Four out of 10 analysts rate the stock ‘buy’ and six say ‘sell’.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) share price tumbled 11% after-hours after the company reported a decline in first-quarter profit and revenue Monday, as a slump in comparable store sales led the restaurant and entertainment chain to miss Wall Street expectations.

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The Dallas-based company reported a net income of $5.7 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the first quarter of fiscal 2026. This marks a significant decrease from the net income of $21.7 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, compared to the same quarter last year.

PLAY Q1: Drop In Store Sales Push Revenue, Profits Lower

Adjusted net income came in at $7.8 million, translating to earnings of $0.22 per share, missing expectations of $0.66 per share as per data from Fiscal.ai.

Total revenue fell 1.5% to $559.2 million from $567.7 million in the first quarter last year, missing the $578.38 million estimate expected by analysts polled by Fiscal.ai.

Company management attributed the revenue slump to a 5.4% drop in comparable store sales. Broken down by business segment, entertainment revenues slid 5.9% to $345.1 million. Conversely, food and beverage revenues rose 6.5% to $214.1 million, fueled by an increase in "eat-and-play" combos.

"While first quarter results fell short of expectations, our back-to-basics strategy is gaining clear traction," said Tarun Lal, chief executive officer of Dave & Buster’s. Lal noted that the company is driving progress across marketing, menu items, and its store remodel program to boost the overall guest experience.

During the first quarter, the company opened one new domestic venue. Its total footprint stood at 247 store locations at the end of the period, consisting of 182 Dave & Buster's locations and 65 Main Event locations.

The company did not provide any earnings of revenue guidance for Q2 or full-year.

PLAY Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘extremely bullish’ with ‘extremely high’ message volumes.

However, one user had a bearish outlook on the company’s management decisions.

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PLAY stock has dropped 25% year-to-date.

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