Planet Labs (PL) is reportedly set to deploy a new constellation of Earth observation satellites, which are designed to deliver high-resolution, AI-enhanced imagery within an hour.

According to a Bloomberg News report, the newly introduced monitors, known as Owl, will bolster Planet Labs’ current fleet of approximately 150 imagery spacecraft in orbit. The report added that these systems are designed to monitor changes, from natural disaster impacts to the movement of vessels and aircraft.

Planet Labs is looking to build and launch nearly 40 Owl satellites in the coming few years, with the initial test launch for these slated towards late 2026, Chief Executive Officer Will Marshall told Bloomberg in an interview.

“Looking at the nature of modern war situations from Israel in the Middle East to Ukraine, people have seen that satellites and drones are critical to information advantage, which in turn is critical to their security,” Marshall said, according to the report.

Retail sentiment on Planet Labs remained unchanged in the ‘bullish’ territory compared to a day ago, with message volumes at ‘normal’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits. Shares of the company were up 1% in early trading.

The report added that Nvidia Corp’s (NVDA) chips will be used in these Owl satellites and will help in using artificial intelligence to search and identify events on Earth quickly. Bloomberg noted that the company said this was to ensure that customers can make real-time decisions in case of disaster relief, intelligence gathering and military responses.

Shares of Planet Labs have gained 638% in the last 12 months.

