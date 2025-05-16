One of the biggest monster-catching competitors to Pokémon, a franchise trying to at least challenge the big players in that genre, Pixelmon just announced a deal with Ava Labs to bring its forthcoming mobile release Warden’s Ascent onto Avalanche (AVAX).

Already, Avalanche has significant roots in the gaming ecosystem. They have more than 3 million monthly active users and process millions of transactions per day that the network can scale to support large player bases. Pixelmon sees that as fundamental - no one wants a laggy monster collector.

The devs are pursuing a “mobile-first” approach, emphasizing iOS and Android, so you can easily breed or battle creatures on your phone. This is a major departure from purely PC-bound Web3 games.

Warden’s Ascent, Pixelmon’s showpiece, has a turn-based RPG where you’ll explore and discover more than 100 different monsters, each needing to hatch with its own level. They also tease “gatcha hatching mechanics” and deep strategy gameplay.

The partnership also includes plans to one day spin up a Pixelmon chain on Avalanche, providing the team with bespoke performance, low fees, and room for growth, such as TCG spin-offs or an anime adaptation.

For Avalanche, it’s yet another indication that gaming is an ideal use case. The value-add is obvious: Avalanche brings the technicals and the subnets, Pixelmon has the characters/storylines/brand. The result?

A monster-collecting franchise that is actually owned on chain by the users - less “corporate I.P.” and more “player-driven world.”

