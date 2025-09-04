Analysts see Polycab and Park Hotels showing promising momentum.

Investors are watching KEI Industries, Polycab India, Piramal Pharma, Hindustan Construction, Geojit Financial, and Park Hotels for upside, provided key support levels hold and volumes confirm momentum.

SEBI-registered analyst Financial Sarthis and Vinay Taparia have flagged these stocks for potential rallies ahead, showing strong setups with clear breakout levels.

Let’s take a look at their stock recommendations:

KEI Industries

Financial Sarthis picked KEI Industries as the stock is currently attempting a breakout after consolidation. If the stock moves past ₹4,200 decisively, it would confirm the breakout, but it needs strong volume support for validation. The stock indicates a potential upside within the range of ₹4,185 to ₹4,235, while immediate support lies near ₹3,800.

Polycab India

For Polycab, Financial Sarthis noted signs of a consolidation breakout. The stock is watching for strength above the ₹7,200 level, where rise in volumes will be crucial in sustaining momentum. If the breakout holds, the upside potential extends towards ₹7,400.

Piramal Pharma (PPL Pharma)

Vinay Taparia noted a good breakout in PPL Pharma with good volumes after forming positive divergence in its Relative Strength Index (RSI). The stock can move to ₹218-₹238 level in the next 6 months, with ₹190 level acting as a strong support. But a close below ₹184 negates this view.

Hindustan Construction (HCC)

Taparia also flagged a breakout in HCC with good volumes. The stock can move to ₹35-₹38 level in the next 6 to 9 months, but a close below ₹24 negates this view.

Geojit Financial Services

Geojit is another stock that saw a good breakout with huge volumes, said Taparia. The stock can move to the ₹96 level in the next six to nine months, with a close below ₹70 invalidating the view.

Park Hotels

And lastly, Taparia noted the breakout in Park Hotels. He stated that the stock can potentially move to ₹175-₹190 levels within the next six to nine months. A close below ₹140 negates this view.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<