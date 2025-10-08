The modified risk tobacco product designation granted by the FDA initially in 2020 allowed the company to advertise IQOS’ perks.

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) said on Wednesday that its experts met with the Tobacco Products Scientific Advisory Committee on October 7 as it seeks to continue marketing versions of its IQOS heated tobacco products in the U.S. as modified risk tobacco products.

The committee provides nonbinding recommendations to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Center for Tobacco Products (CTP). The modified risk tobacco product designation granted by the FDA initially in 2020 allowed the company to advertise its perks, including that the IQOS system heats tobacco instead of burning it, significantly reducing the production of and users’ exposure to harmful chemicals.

PMI has requested that it be allowed to continue marketing versions of IQOS as modified risk tobacco products.

