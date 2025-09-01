Despite the rebound, technical charts suggest weakness until it reclaims ₹600, according to the analyst.

Shares of PG Electroplast gained over 4% on Monday, rebounding after three consecutive losing sessions. This comes after its step-down subsidiary, Next Generation Manufacturers, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Maharashtra government to invest ₹1,000 crore in a greenfield consumer electronics project at Kamargaon, Ahilyanagar.

The project is a part of the ‘Magnetic Maharashtra’ initiative, and the facility will aim to develop integrated manufacturing capacities for air conditioners, washing machines, refrigerators, and related products.

PG Electroplast: Wild Swings

The stock had experienced extreme volatility last month, plunging more than 35% in just two sessions following the release of weak Q1 FY26 results. Net profit dropped 54% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), while revenue guidance was sharply revised down to 17–19%, compared to over 30% earlier. Order cancellations, excess inventory, and a downward revision in annual targets triggered heavy selling pressure in PG Electroplast, which has shed nearly 28% in the last month.

Technical Outlook

SEBI-registered analyst Akhilesh Jat noted that despite today’s bounce, the broader price structure remains weak for PG Electroplast. The counter has alternated between three consecutive gains and three consecutive losses in the last six sessions. Unless the stock reclaims the ₹600 level, a key resistance, weakness may persist, according to him.

What Is The Retail Mood?

Data on Stocktwits shows that retail sentiment has been ‘bearish’ since mid-August.

PG Electroplast sentiment and message volume on Sep 1 as of 2:15 am IST. | source: Stocktwits

PG Electroplast shares have declined 43% year-to-date (YTD).

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<