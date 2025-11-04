The company noted that it is on track to deliver about $7.2 billion in overall anticipated net cost savings by the end of 2027.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) on Tuesday raised its full-year adjusted earnings guidance to a range of $3.00 to $3.15, citing continued confidence in the business and progress with ongoing cost improvement initiatives.

The company was previously expecting adjusted earnings in the range of $2.90 to $3.10 per share. The new guidance absorbs the impact of the currently imposed tariffs from China, Canada, and Mexico, the company noted.

The pharma major also reaffirmed its full-year revenue guidance of $61.0 billion to $64.0 billion.

Q3 Earnings

For the third quarter, the company reported adjusted earnings per share of $0.87, down from the $1.06 reported in the corresponding period of 2024, but above an analyst estimate of $0.64, according to data from Fiscal AI.

Revenue for the three months through the end of September totaled $16.7 billion, down 6% year-over-year due to a decline in COVID-19 product revenues, but above the estimated $16.5 billion.

The company added that it is on track to deliver approximately $7.2 billion in overall anticipated net cost savings by the end of 2027, from the cost improvement initiative announced previously.

Shares of the company traded 1% lower in the pre-market session at the time of writing.

