Pfizer Inc. (PFE) CEO Albert Bourla on Tuesday said that the drugmaker is in “very active discussions” with the Trump administration on aspects including tariffs and U.S. medicine prices after the company reported second-quarter earnings beating Wall Street expectations.

"I discussed myself with the president after he sent the letter to me and all the others,” Bourla said, referring to the letter sent by Trump to 17 pharmaceutical company CEOs, including Pfizer, last month, outlining how it should slash U.S. prescription drug prices to match those paid overseas. “We discussed a lot with Secretary Kennedy. We discussed a lot with Dr. Oz who is responsible for implementing a lot of these things. And I would say only that these discussions are extremely productive. I think we understand where the president comes from, and we are engaging in a productive way to find a solution.”

The CEO also noted that the President is impatient and wants quick results.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Pfizer jumped from ‘bullish’ to ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume increased from ‘high’ to ‘extremely high’ levels.

PFE's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 1:35 p.m. ET on Aug. 5, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

A Stocktwits user opined that the stock is not jumping over 10% today despite positive earnings, owing to the company’s image as a COVID-19 revenue-based company.

Pfizer on Tuesday raised its adjusted and diluted earnings per share guidance to $2.90 to $3.10 from its previous guidance of $2.80 to $3.

The company also reaffirmed its full-year revenue expectation of $61 to $64 billion. The company’s guidance absorbs the impact of the currently imposed tariffs from China, Canada, and Mexico, as well as potential price changes this year based on the letter received on July 31, 2025 from President Trump, the company said.

For the second quarter (Q2), the company reported revenues of $14.65 billion, marking a growth of 10% from the corresponding quarter of 2024, and above an analyst estimate of $13.53 billion, according to data from Fiscal AI.

Adjusted and diluted earnings per share came in at $0.78 in the quarter, exceeding the $0.57 expected by analysts.

The company also said that it is on track to deliver approximately $7.2 billion in net cost savings through the end of 2027 from its cost improvement initiatives.

PFE stock is down by 7% this year and by about 17% over the past 12 months.

