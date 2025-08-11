The company now plans to raise as much as $990 million by selling 30 million shares at $32 to $33 each, up from its earlier plan to sell 20.3 million shares at $28 to $31 apiece.

Peter Thiel-backed crypto exchange Bullish (BLSH) boosted the size of its U.S. initial public offering on Monday, targeting a valuation of up to $4.82 billion.

