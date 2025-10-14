India, with the world's second-largest Internet and smartphone user base after China, is a key emerging market for AI companies.

Perplexity has topped the rankings among free apps on Google’s Play Store in India, the company's CEO Aravind Srinivas said in a X post on late Monday, along with a mobile screenshot showing the Play Store chart.

ChatGPT ranks third, and the Google Gemini app is at number four, according to the image shared by Srinivas. Arattai Messenger, an app developed by Indian software company Zoho, ranked second.

The move marks a major win for Perplexity, whose chatbot provides concise, bullet-point answers to user queries and is increasingly viewed as a rising challenger to Google Search.

Play Store rankings depict the top apps, based on multiple factors including downloads and searches, on Android-based phones. Broad estimates peg that three-fourths of the world's smartphones run on Android.

Interestingly, app store rankings have been the subject of some debate in the past. ChatGPT is often featured at the top of Apple's App Store ranking in the U.S., on its suggestion pages.

Elon Musk, whose xAI has the challenger Grok app, recently sued Apple and OpenAI in August for colluding and hindering innovation in the AI industry.

