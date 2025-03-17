Pepsi Stock In Spotlight On Potential Acquisition Of Probiotic Beverage Poppi: Retail Sentiment Lags

A deal is expected to be announced this week, said a Bloomberg report.

Pepsi Stock In Spotlight On Potential Acquisition Of Probiotic Beverage Poppi: Retail Sentiment Lags
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 17, 2025, 2:00 PM IST

Pepsico’s stock was in focus on Friday after a Bloomberg report said the consumer giant was in talks to buy probiotic beverages maker Poppi, but retail sentiment lagged the development.

The deal is valued at about $1.5 billion, according to the report, which cited people familiar with the deal and added that conversations between the parties are in advanced stages.

A deal is expected to be announced this week, said the report.

Founded by Stephen and Allison Ellsworth, Poppi’s makes low-sugar sodas sold in several stores such as Whole Foods Market, Target and Costco.

After the development, Sentiment on Stocktwits, however, was subdued, with retail sentiment ending in the bearish zone on Friday. Message volume was in the low zone.

Screenshot 2025-03-17 at 11.46.51 AM.png

According to media reports, PepsiCo has previously pursued functional soda brand Soulboost but abandoned the effort. The Coca-Cola Co. was also reportedly wooing Poppi last year, according to media reports.

Separately, Jefferies last week downgraded PepsiCo to ‘Hold’ from ‘Buy’ with a price target of $170, down from $171.

PepsiCo and several other consumer companies have reportedly sought an exemption from tariffs on certain ingredients not available from U.S. suppliers.

For Q4, Pepsi’s earnings per share (EPS) came in at $1.96, above consensus estimates of $1.94. Its revenue, however, stood at $27.8 billion, missing estimates of $27.9 as quoted by Wall Street analysts.

Pepsi shares are down 2.3% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Top 4 Communication Services Stocks That Caught Retail Investors’ Attention Last Week

Top 4 Communication Services Stocks That Caught Retail Investors’ Attention Last Week

Nike Stock Draws Heavy Retail Buzz Ahead Of Q3 Earnings This Week: Here's What Analysts Expect

Nike Stock Draws Heavy Retail Buzz Ahead Of Q3 Earnings This Week: Here's What Analysts Expect

Nvidia Expected To Announce Spectrum CPO Technology Roadmap At GTC: Retail Stays Neutral

Nvidia Expected To Announce Spectrum CPO Technology Roadmap At GTC: Retail Stays Neutral

Where Will Nio Stock Close This Month? Most Retail Traders Bet On A Rebound To 4-Month Highs

Where Will Nio Stock Close This Month? Most Retail Traders Bet On A Rebound To 4-Month Highs

Qifu Stock In Focus After Q4 Earnings Jump, Retail Chatter Leans Bullish

Qifu Stock In Focus After Q4 Earnings Jump, Retail Chatter Leans Bullish

Recent Stories

'She hid gold all over her body, wherever she had ho**s': BJP MLA's vulgar remarks against Ranya Rao (WATCH) shk

'She hid gold all over her body, wherever she had ho**s': BJP MLA's vulgar remarks against Ranya Rao (WATCH)

IPL 2025: LSG skipper Rishabh Pant shares a message with his teammates during the meeting (WATCH) HRD

IPL 2025: LSG skipper Rishabh Pant shares a message with his teammates during the meeting (WATCH)

Rajinikanth Coolie Movie Release Delayed? Know what is the Issues and New Dates RBA

Rajinikanth's Coolie Movie Release Delayed? Know what is the Issues and New Dates

Top 4 Communication Services Stocks That Caught Retail Investors’ Attention Last Week

Top 4 Communication Services Stocks That Caught Retail Investors’ Attention Last Week

Nike Stock Draws Heavy Retail Buzz Ahead Of Q3 Earnings This Week: Here's What Analysts Expect

Nike Stock Draws Heavy Retail Buzz Ahead Of Q3 Earnings This Week: Here's What Analysts Expect

Recent Videos

'Not Disappointed With TN Government's Move to Remove Rupee Symbol'; D. Udayakumar

'Not Disappointed With TN Government's Move to Remove Rupee Symbol'; D. Udayakumar

Video Icon
AIMPLB Protests Waqf Bill at Jantar Mantar in Delhi

AIMPLB Protests Waqf Bill at Jantar Mantar in Delhi

Video Icon
Snehasish Ganguly on IPL 2025 Preparations & Security at Eden Gardens | KKR vs RCB

Snehasish Ganguly on IPL 2025 Preparations & Security at Eden Gardens | KKR vs RCB

Video Icon
Aamir Khan TEASES Salman: ‘Will He Find His Gauri Too?’

Aamir Khan TEASES Salman: ‘Will He Find His Gauri Too?’

Video Icon
'Delhi’s Budget Will Win Hearts': Says CM Rekha Gupta After Cabinet Meeting | Asianet Newsable

'Delhi’s Budget Will Win Hearts': Says CM Rekha Gupta After Cabinet Meeting | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon