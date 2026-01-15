Boston Scientific stated that it has agreed to acquire Penumbra in a cash-and-stock transaction that values the latter at an enterprise value of $14.5 billion.

Penumbra Inc. (PEN) shares soared 14% in Thursday’s pre-market trade after Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) announced an agreement to acquire the global healthcare company.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Boston Scientific stated that it has agreed to acquire Penumbra in a cash-and-stock transaction that values the latter at an enterprise value of $14.5 billion.

Boston Scientific shares were down nearly 3% in Thursday’s pre-market session. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Boston Scientific trended in the ‘bullish’ territory, while users felt ‘extremely bullish’ about Penumbra.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<