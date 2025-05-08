synopsis
Shares of Paytm (One 97 Communications Ltd) showed some signs of sequential improvement in the fourth-quarter (Q4) of FY25, but the company remains under pressure, according to SEBI-registered Research Analyst Harika Enjamuri.
Paytm shares rose 8.71% to ₹885.8 at the time of writing.
Revenue for the quarter rose to ₹1,599 crore from ₹1,492 crore in Q3FY25, while operating loss narrowed to ₹81 crore from ₹208 crore, improving operating profit margin (OPM) to -5% from -14%.
However, the net loss widened to ₹580 crore from ₹205 crore a year earlier, primarily due to a sharp fall in “other income.”
For the full fiscal year, revenue fell to ₹5,505 crore from ₹7,661 crore in FY24, while operating loss increased to ₹1,481 crore from ₹1,038 crore.
Net loss narrowed to ₹789 crore from ₹1,476 crore, driven by a substantial rise in other income to ₹1,365 crore from ₹307 crore.
Despite some operational improvements, Paytm continues to struggle with cost control and profitability, Enjamuri noted.
From a technical perspective, Enjamuri sees a cautious to bearish outlook for the stock.
The stock tumbled nearly 6% on Tuesday,, closing at ₹814.85, just below its 100-day exponential moving average (EMA) of ₹834.07, suggesting immediate weakness.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 46.52 is trending downward, indicating diminishing bullish momentum.
If the selling pressure persists, the stock could fall to the ₹784–₹760 support zone, Enjamuri added.
On the weekly chart, while the stock remains above key EMAs at ₹694.05 and ₹632.86, it is struggling to hold above ₹800.
Enjamuri suggests that unless Paytm regains the ₹834–₹850 range with strong volume support, it may face further downside pressure toward ₹796 and ₹760.
A reversal would require a bounce above ₹850, confirmed by bullish volume.
On Stocktwits, sentiment was described as ‘bearish’ amid ‘low’ message volume.
One user, however, expressed skepticism about a near-term rally, stating that the stock did not appear to be heading toward ₹1,000 anytime soon.
Another user noted that Paytm looked technically strong and suggested it could be a candidate for a short-term trade following a confirmed breakout.
Shares of Paytm have fallen 10.3% so far this year.
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<