PayPal (PYPL) announced on Monday that it is integrating cryptocurrency directly into its peer-to-peer payments, enabling U.S. users to send Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and stablecoins, such as the company's in-house PYUSD, through its new payment flow.

The announcement comes alongside the broader rollout of PayPal Links, a feature allowing users to send and receive money via a personalized, one-time link across any conversation. The company stated that the P2P crypto capability is designed to streamline digital asset payments across PayPal, Venmo, and an expanding roster of crypto-compatible wallets globally.

U.S. users can start creating PayPal Links immediately, with international availability, including the U.K. and Italy, scheduled later this month.

