The company reported a Q4 loss per share of $3.62, higher than an estimated loss of $2.63 per share, according to data from Fiscal AI.

Shares of Lucid Group Inc (LCID) fell 5% after-hours on Tuesday after the company reported a fourth-quarter (Q4) loss wider than Wall Street expectations.

Total revenue for the three months through the end of December, however, came in at $522.73 million, above the $234.47 million reported in the corresponding quarter of 2024, and above an analyst estimate of $459.54 million

