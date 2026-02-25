The company reported fourth quarter net income per diluted share of $4.84, which was well below analysts’ estimates of $5.24 per share, according to data from fiscal.ai.

Shares of FirstSolar (FSLR) plummeted more than 12% in extended hours of trading on Tuesday as it posted lower than expected fourth quarter profit.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The company reported fourth quarter net income per diluted share of $4.84, which was well below analysts’ estimates of $5.24 per share, according to data from fiscal.ai.

Net sales for the fourth quarter were $1.7 billion, a 12.6% rise from the prior year’s same quarter. The increase was primarily driven by an increase in the volume of modules sold in the fourth quarter.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.