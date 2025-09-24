PayPal stated it will continue to be responsible for all customer-facing activities, including underwriting and servicing, associated with its U.S. Pay in four BNPL products.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) on Wednesday announced a multi-year deal with Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) to sell nearly $7 billion of its buy now, pay later (BNPL) receivables originated in the U.S.

According to the company’s announcement, funds managed by Blue Owl will purchase these BNPL receivables as part of a two-year agreement. PayPal stated it will continue to be responsible for all customer-facing activities, including underwriting and servicing, associated with its U.S. Pay in four BNPL products.

