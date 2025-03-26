user
user icon

Paychex Stock Declines Pre-Market Despite Positive Q3 Earnings — Retail’s Unimpressed

Revenue rose 5% to $1.509 billion, mostly aligning with a Street expectation of $1.508 billion.

Paychex Stock Declines Pre-Market Despite Positive Q3 Earnings — Retail’s Unimpressed
Stocktwits Inc
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 26, 2025, 9:00 PM IST

Paychex Inc. (PAYX) shares drew retail investor attention on Wednesday morning after the company’s third-quarter earnings topped analyst expectations.

Paychex provides technology and advisory services in human resources, employee benefit solutions, insurance, and payroll.

Revenue rose 5% year over year (YoY) to $1.509 billion, mostly aligning with the Street’s expectation of $1.508 billion. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $1.49 compared to an analyst estimate of $1.48.

Segment-wise, Management Solutions revenue rose 5% to $1.1 billion, primarily impacted by continued growth in the number of clients and better price realization. 

Revenue from Professional Employer Organizations (PEO) and Insurance Solutions increased 6% to $365.4 million, driven by growth in the number of average PEO worksite employees and a rise in PEO insurance revenues.

CEO John Gibson said the third quarter (Q3) was a transformational time at Paychex. “Our investments in automation and technology are also boosting efficiency across the organization, resulting in operating margins of 45.8% and adjusted operating margins of 46.9%, an increase of 180 basis points compared to the prior year period,” he said.

As of Feb. 28, 2025, the company had cash, restricted cash, and total corporate investments of $1.7 billion. The company said short-term and long-term borrowings, net of debt issuance costs, stood at $816.6 million.

For the fiscal year ending in May 2025, the company expects PEO and Insurance Solutions revenue to grow by 6.0% to 6.5%. Meanwhile, the adjusted operating margin is anticipated to be approximately 43%.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment surrounding Paychex dipped further into the ‘extremely bearish’ territory (3/100) accompanied by significant retail chatter.

PAYX’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 9:09 a.m. ET on March 26, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits PAYX’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 9:09 a.m. ET on March 26, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Despite the positive earnings report, PAYX shares declined over 1% in Wednesday’s pre-market session.

The stock gained over 4% in 2025 and is up over 20% in the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com. <

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Allurion Stock Tumbles Over Disappointing Quarterly Earnings, Revenue Guidance – But Retail’s Not Concerned

Allurion Stock Tumbles Over Disappointing Quarterly Earnings, Revenue Guidance – But Retail’s Not Concerned

Southern Copper, Freeport-McMoRan Stocks Slip Even As Copper Soars, Tariff Timeline Moves Up – Retail Holds Bullish Stance

Southern Copper, Freeport-McMoRan Stocks Slip Even As Copper Soars, Tariff Timeline Moves Up – Retail Holds Bullish Stance

Cintas Stock Soars 9% On Q3 Earnings Beat, Revised Guidance — Retail Sentiment Hits Year-High

Cintas Stock Soars 9% On Q3 Earnings Beat, Revised Guidance — Retail Sentiment Hits Year-High

Palo Alto Stock’s Retail Followers Cheer New NHL Partnership, But Shares Slip Amid Tech Sell-Off

Palo Alto Stock’s Retail Followers Cheer New NHL Partnership, But Shares Slip Amid Tech Sell-Off

Is Retail Willing To Play Market Volatility: Here’s What A Stocktwits Poll Reveals

Is Retail Willing To Play Market Volatility: Here’s What A Stocktwits Poll Reveals

Recent Stories

Allurion Stock Tumbles Over Disappointing Quarterly Earnings, Revenue Guidance – But Retail’s Not Concerned

Allurion Stock Tumbles Over Disappointing Quarterly Earnings, Revenue Guidance – But Retail’s Not Concerned

Southern Copper, Freeport-McMoRan Stocks Slip Even As Copper Soars, Tariff Timeline Moves Up – Retail Holds Bullish Stance

Southern Copper, Freeport-McMoRan Stocks Slip Even As Copper Soars, Tariff Timeline Moves Up – Retail Holds Bullish Stance

Cintas Stock Soars 9% On Q3 Earnings Beat, Revised Guidance — Retail Sentiment Hits Year-High

Cintas Stock Soars 9% On Q3 Earnings Beat, Revised Guidance — Retail Sentiment Hits Year-High

Palo Alto Stock’s Retail Followers Cheer New NHL Partnership, But Shares Slip Amid Tech Sell-Off

Palo Alto Stock’s Retail Followers Cheer New NHL Partnership, But Shares Slip Amid Tech Sell-Off

Only 1% of India's air pollution funds utilized amid dire situation, parliamentary panel expresses concern dmn

Only 1% of India's air pollution funds utilized amid dire situation, parliamentary panel expresses concern

Recent Videos

What are Putin's Demands as Russia and Ukraine Reach Black Sea Ceasefire Agreement?

What are Putin's Demands as Russia and Ukraine Reach Black Sea Ceasefire Agreement?

Video Icon
Atishi SLAMS Yogi Govt Over 'Buy 1 Get 1 Free' Liquor Scheme, Questions BJP's Silence

Atishi SLAMS Yogi Govt Over 'Buy 1 Get 1 Free' Liquor Scheme, Questions BJP's Silence

Video Icon
CM Yogi SLAMS Akhilesh Yadav: 'He Follows Aurangzeb' Amid Political Jibe on BJP Unity

CM Yogi SLAMS Akhilesh Yadav: 'He Follows Aurangzeb' Amid Political Jibe on BJP Unity

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Orders Action on Stray Cattle in Shalimar Bagh | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Orders Action on Stray Cattle in Shalimar Bagh | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Auraiya Murder Shocker: Man Killed by Contract Killers Hired by Wife & Lover

Auraiya Murder Shocker: Man Killed by Contract Killers Hired by Wife & Lover

Video Icon