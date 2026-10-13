In an interview with CNBC, Jones said corporate debt issuance had risen 50% since 2022, adding to financing demands in a market already absorbing substantial government borrowing.

AI-related debt issuance could reach roughly 3.6% of GDP if current investment forecasts materialize, Jones said.

He warned that a potential wave of share sales by investors in newly listed AI companies could add supply to the stock market and weigh on valuations in 2027.

He compared the potential increase in share supply with the period from 2000 to 2002, when investors faced repeated stock unlocks following the dot-com boom.

Founder of Tudor Investment Capital Paul Tudor Jones said on Tuesday that mounting government debt and borrowing tied to the artificial intelligence (AI) boom could even push the U.S. financial markets to a breaking point.

“We’re going to see a final resolution on these unsustainable financial deficits,” Tudor Jones said in an interview with CNBC. “Final resolution means something breaks. The fixed income market says I can’t take it anymore.”

According to Jones, persistent fiscal deficits, rising corporate debt issuance and the enormous funding needs of the AI buildout could strain a debt market already crowded by government borrowing. At some point, he warned, investors could demand prices and yields that destabilize the broader stock market.

“The only question is, are we now at that tipping point where the market’s about to do that [breaking point],” he said. “I’d say 60-40 we’re down that path.”

Jones, ‘The Trader’, is known for predicting the October 1987 Black Monday stock market crash. Tudor Investment was positioned short ahead of the sell-off. He is also known for being an early advocate of Bitcoin (BTC), calling it the “fastest horse” in a race among inflation-hedge assets.

AI Borrowing Could Push Debt Markets To A Breaking Point

Jones stated that corporate issuance had risen 50% since 2022, calling it a potential tipping point for a market struggling to absorb government borrowing.

He added that if current forecasts for AI investment materialize, AI-related issuance could reach roughly 3.6% of gross domestic product (GDP), exceeding the scale of previous major infrastructure buildouts.

“That competition between AI buildout and sovereigns may take us to the tipping point,” Jones said. According to him, the “final resolution” could come when the fixed-income market refuses to absorb additional debt on existing terms, forcing policymakers to address unsustainable deficits.

Jones Warns 2027 Could Be ‘Very Challenging’ For Stocks

Jones said the risks could become more apparent in 2027, when a wave of potential share sales from newly listed AI companies could add to market supply and pressure valuations.

He compared the current environment with the dot-com era in 1999 and the years that followed, when a surge in new internet-focused companies was followed by many of them going bust. Investors holding large stakes in private AI companies could eventually seek to diversify or sell shares once restrictions expire, he said.

“Those were the easiest years to be short because you kept having these unlocks that just kept adding supply to the market,” Jones said, referring to 2000 through 2002.

Still, Jones sees a potential near-term rally. Based on historical midterm election cycles and market positioning, he said stocks could strengthen into year-end after a possible bottom in late October or early November.

U.S. equities were mixed in morning trade on Tuesday. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) fell 0.11%, the Nasdaq-100 tracking Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) moved 0.82% lower while the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) climbed 0.80%. Retail sentiment around SPY on Stocktwits remained in ‘bullish’ territory over the past day.

Read also: Dan Ives Says Semiconductor Sell-Off Is ‘Way Overdone’ As AI Spending Fears Rattle NVDA, MU, SKHY, SNDK

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