Economist Paul Krugman on Friday stated that the Supreme Court hearing in President Donald Trump’s tariffs case was a disaster for his administration. Krugman criticized the Trump administration’s tariff policy for hurting 90 years of efforts that went into U.S. trade liberalization and violating international agreements.

“Trump’s signature economic policy may soon melt down into a puddle of incompetence and humiliation.” — Paul Krugman, economist

The 2008 Nobel Prize for Economics winner said that if this were to happen, he would celebrate the end of an “extraordinarily bad policy” as well as the Supreme Court showing willingness to put a check on President Trump’s “authoritarian behavior.”

